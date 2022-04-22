Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Raised to €6.30 at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$6.01 during midday trading on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

