Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

