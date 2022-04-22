Barclays Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.92.

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

