Barclays Lowers Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEYMF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

