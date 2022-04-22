Barclays Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $53.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.06.

TPR stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 615,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

