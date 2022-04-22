Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

BBOX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON BBOX opened at GBX 247.69 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 187.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.