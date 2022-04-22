Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $15.06. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 52,453 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

