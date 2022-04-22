Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $73.83. 43,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,207,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $313,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

