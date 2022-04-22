BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.06% of BayCom worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCML. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 224.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 179,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

