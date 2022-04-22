Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 122978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$451,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,686.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

