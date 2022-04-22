BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Trading 0.1% Higher

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.07). Approximately 7,470,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,487,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.07).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.20.
BCA Marketplace Company Profile (LON:BCA)
