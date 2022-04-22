Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of BDC opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

