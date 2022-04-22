BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.89 or 0.07439967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.95 or 1.00276867 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

