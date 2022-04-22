Berenberg Bank Increases Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target to €39.00

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

