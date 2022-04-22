Berenberg Bank Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 215

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

