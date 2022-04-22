Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.08).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 591.80 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 560.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
