Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded to Sell at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

BHLB opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

