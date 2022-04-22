Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,455. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

