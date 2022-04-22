BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.23) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,718,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 108.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

