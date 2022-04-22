BHZ Capital Management LP Buys New Position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOW remained flat at $$10.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,055.73 and a beta of 0.65. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

