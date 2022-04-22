BHZ Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 334,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Primis Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and sold 538 shares worth $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,749. The firm has a market cap of $336.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.