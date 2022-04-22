BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. First Bank comprises about 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of First Bank worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 15,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. First Bank has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.