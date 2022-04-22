BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. 39,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.