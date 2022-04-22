BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 183,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,070. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.52.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

