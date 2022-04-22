BHZ Capital Management LP Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 256.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Old Second Bancorp worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.14. 103,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

