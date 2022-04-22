BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $458,000 in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Investar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 58,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.