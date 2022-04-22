BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New $554,000 Investment in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW remained flat at $$10.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,055.73 and a beta of 0.65. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

