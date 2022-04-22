BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 2,539 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 61,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

