BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

