BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 516 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Financial Institutions comprises approximately 2.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.15% of Financial Institutions worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,913,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $458.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

