BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 589 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 13,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.