BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWFG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $263.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

