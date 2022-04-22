Bifrost (BFC) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.37 Million

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00104464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bifrost

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

