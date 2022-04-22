Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 924,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,069. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

