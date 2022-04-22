BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

