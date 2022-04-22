Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 3.5%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.29 and last traded at $106.29. Approximately 12,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 631,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

