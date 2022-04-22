Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIREF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

