bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.45 million and $1.93 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.09 or 0.07444234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,550.02 or 0.99800266 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

