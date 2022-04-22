Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.67 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00007247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $103.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00404827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.