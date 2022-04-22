BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 24,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

