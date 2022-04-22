BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 24,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
