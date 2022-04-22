Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.18 Million

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will report $255.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $258.37 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $219.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

