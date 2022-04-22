BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Down 0%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.

