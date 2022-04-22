Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Research Coverage Started at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $917.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.