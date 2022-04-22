Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Reaches $268,027.04

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $268,027.04 and $1,836.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00104564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

