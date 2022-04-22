Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
