BMO Capital Markets Cuts National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $61.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

