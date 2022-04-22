BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $22.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

