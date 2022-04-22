Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,210.00 at Tigress Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,239.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,248.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,341.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.