Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTC:VGGIF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (OTC:VGGIF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 4,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTC:VGGIF)

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc produces and sells plant-based frozen and refrigerated meals. Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc was formerly known as Boosh Food Inc and changed its name to Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc in January 2021. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

