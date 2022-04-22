Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.39.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.